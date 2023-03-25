Longtime voice of Salt Lake baseball retiring from Bees after 2023 season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Steve Klauke’s 29th season as the radio voice of Salt Lake baseball will be his last.

Klauke has become synonymous with Salt Lake baseball, calling more than 4,000 games since 1994 as the team debuted as the Buzz, shifted to the Stingers and eventually became the Bees.

“As I enter my 29th season, I have decided that now is the best time to hang up the microphone,” said Klauke, a three-time Utah Sportscaster of the Year (1995, 2014 and 2016).

“I want to thank the fans for their support and hope everyone has had as much fun listening as I have had broadcasting. I am looking forward to calling the 2023 season and taking one last trip around the league.”

Klauke plans to continue as the radio voice of Weber State football and men’s basketball, according to the university. He’s been calling games for the Wildcats since 2015.

“Steve is an icon in the Utah media market and, in my opinion, the best play-by-play announcer in baseball at any level,” Bees president Marc Amicone said in a news release. “I will miss hearing his voice on the airwaves during Bees games.”

Klauke has called 4,034 regular-season and playoff games for Salt Lake, treating listeners to his signature home run call — “It’s up there, it’s out there, it’s gone!” — nearly 4,000 times and celebrating 2,011 victories with “handshakes and high-fives all around.”

The Chicago native began his Utah broadcasting career in 1991 as a radio host of Utah Jazz pregame, halftime and postgame shows. He also has called games for the Jazz, Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, University of Utah, Utah Grizzlies and Utah Flash during his broadcasting career.

Klauke and his wife, Sue, live in Sandy and have two children, Adam and Lisa.

“We wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement and look forward to seeing Steve and Sue at the ballpark as fans in the upcoming years,” Amicone said.

The Bees begin the 2023 season with a three-game series against the Sacramento River Cats on Friday, March 31. All three games during opening weekend begin at 1:05 p.m. at Smith’s Ballpark.

Klauke tweeted a photo from his radio-booth view of the field Friday, noting: “One week until Opening Day!!”

One week until Opening Day!! pic.twitter.com/fqBuQ42HER — Steve Klauke (@slbeesradio) March 24, 2023

Klauke’s call of all 150 Bees games during the 2023 season can be heard on KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM/1280 AM.