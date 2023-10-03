Ogden Raptors slugger, reliever win Pioneer Baseball League awards

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The accolades continue for the 2023 Pioneer Baseball League champion Ogden Raptors, with outfielder Reese Alexiades being voted as the league’s Most Valuable Player and pitcher Dan Kubiuk winning the Reliever of the Year award Monday.

Alexiades’ third season in Ogden was his best as a pro, batting .326 with a league-leading 29 home runs and 64 extra-base hits.

The Manhattan Beach, California, native ranked third in the Pioneer Baseball League in doubles (31) and seventh in both RBIs (90) and stolen bases (29). Alexiades had a huge June, slugging .896 and winning the league’s South Division Batter of the Month.

Kubiuk was clutch out the Ogden bullpen, going a perfect 15 for 15 on save opportunities and recording the final out in both the division and championship series this season.

The right-hander from Barrington, Illinois, allowed just two earned runs over 35 2/3 innings for an eye-popping 0.50 ERA. He finished the season with 50 strikeouts and just nine walks.

Alexiades and Kubiuk also were named to the 2023 Pioneer Baseball League Postseason All-Star Team.

The Raptors captured their second Pioneer Baseball League championship with a 2-0 series victory over the Billings Mustangs on Sept. 18. Ogden previously won the PBL title in 2017.

Also winning Pioneer Baseball League individual awards Monday:

Pitcher of the Year: Alfredo Villa, Missoula

Rookie of the Year: (tie) John Michael Faile, Billings; Ron Washington Jr., Grand Junction

The award winners were based on votes from the league office and 10 PBL clubs.