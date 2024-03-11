Pittsburgh Steelers to sign QB Russell Wilson to 1-year deal

March 11 (UPI) — Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a one-year deal.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sunday that the Steelers will sign Wilson to the veteran minimum of $1.2 million. His former team, the Denver Broncos, also will pay him $37.8 million in 2023-24.

Wilson appeared to confirm the signing Sunday night, posting video highlights from Steelers games on social media.

“Year 13,” he wrote for the caption on the X, Facebook and Instagram posts. “Grateful. Steelers.”

The longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback also reposted a photo of himself wearing a Steelers jersey, which was originally published on the NFL‘s Instagram account.

The Broncos informed Wilson last week that he would be released. He signed a five-year, $242.6 million contract with the AFC West franchise in 2022.

Wilson completed 66.4% of his throws for 3,070 yards, 26 scores and eight interceptions in 15 starts last season. His 100 career passer rating ranks fourth in NFL history, behind only Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Wilson’s 334 touchdown passes and 44,653 passing yards rank No. 14 and 19, respectively, in NFL history.

Kenny Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, led the Steelers with 2,070 passing yards and six passing touchdowns over 12 starts last season. He completed 62% of his throws.

Prior to Wilson’s agreement, the two-year veteran was set to be the only quarterback under contract with the Steelers in 2024. Mitchell Trubisky agreed to an off-season deal with the Buffalo Bills. Fellow 2023 backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is set to hit free agency.