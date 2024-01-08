Puka Nacua closes sensational rookie season with 2 NFL receiving records

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Puka Nacua played just enough Sunday to make NFL history.

The former BYU and Orem High School star broke both the NFL’s rookie receiving records for yards and receptions in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Rams’ 21-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, California.

In a game where both playoff-bound teams rested many of their starters, Rams coach Sean McVay opted to allow Nacua to play just long enough to make the record-breaking receptions.

Nacua first broke the rookie record for receiving yards with a 7-yard catch in the third quarter, topping the 1,473 yards by Bill Groman in 1960. The Rams receiver finished his rookie season with 1,486 yards and six touchdowns.

HISTORY 👏 Puka Nacua becomes the ALL-TIME NFL rookie record holder for receiving yards in a season!



📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/X0vcyHUoyR pic.twitter.com/fgWhCQyHXB — NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2024

Later in the same drive, Nacua made a 6-yard grab to break Jaylen Waddle’s 2021 NFL rookie record for receptions. He finished the season with 105 receptions, surpassing Waddle’s 104.

Nacua closed the season with four catches for 41 yards vs. the 49ers, including a 19-yard touchdown reception for the Rams’ first points of the game.

After the game, Nacua gave the record-setting ball to his mother, who was in attendance at Levi’s Stadium.

“I couldn’t ask for anything sweeter than to have my family here with me at this moment,” he said.

Puka gave the game ball to his mom 💙🥲#LARvsSF pic.twitter.com/24EBQEVARk — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2024

The Rams rested several starters Sunday, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, who will face his former team on wild-card weekend. Stafford was the Lions’ No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft and played 12 seasons in Detroit before being traded to the Rams for now-Lions QB Jared Goff.

Here’s how pro Cougars fared in Week 18:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier gained 24 yards on six rushing attempts and another 10 yards on three receptions in the Falcons’ 48-17 loss to the Saints.

The second-year pro scored five touchdowns this season — four rushing and one receiving. He finished the season with 683 rushing yards on 186 carries (3.7 yards per carry), along with career-highs of 18 receptions and 193 receiving yards for Atlanta (7-10).

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star made one solo tackle in the Packers’ 17-9 victory over the Bears. He finished his third NFL season and first in Green Bay with a career-high four tackles (three solo).

Chris Brooks, RB, Miami Dolphins

Brooks was active for the Dolphins’ 21-14 loss to the Bills on Sunday night. The rookie running back was active for eight games this season, gaining 106 yards on 19 carries (5.6 yards per carry) for Miami (11-6), which fell to the sixth seed and will play at AFC West champion Kansas City on Saturday night.

Michael Davis, CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Davis was active vs. the Chiefs. He saw action in 16 games in his seventh season with the Chargers, finishing with 62 tackles (47 solo), one interception and 10 passes defended.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star played in the Colts’ 23-19 loss to the Texans on Saturday. The fourth-round pick (106th overall) saw action in 17 games and made nine starts as a rookie.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Maple Mountain High School star was inactive vs. the Lions. Hall saw action in three games as a rookie, including two starts, and completed 13 or 20 passes for 168 yards with an interception. He also gained 14 yards on six rushing attempts but lost two fumbles and was sacked four times for -28 yards for Minnesota (7-10).

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Hill gained 51 yards on six rushing attempts and another 28 yards on four receptions vs. the Falcons.

The seven-year pro gained 401 yards on 81 rushing attempts (5 yards per carry) and scored five rushing TDs this season. He added career-highs of 291 receiving yards and 33 receptions and hauled in a pair of TDs for New Orleans (9-8). As a passer, Hill completed 6 of 11 attempts for 83 yards and another TD.

TAYSOM TIME



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/eP4CXlZjsh — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Read about the rookie sensation’s record-breaking performance in the story above.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki was active but did not play as the Browns rested several starters in the 31-14 loss to the Bengals. Takitaki finished the season with 66 tackles (37 solo) and a career-high two sacks in his fifth season in Cleveland. The fifth-seeded Browns (11-6) travel to Houston to take on the fourth-seeded Texans on Saturday.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The BYU and Granger High School alumnus made two solo tackles, a tackle for a loss and a QB hit vs. the Lions. Tonga finished his third NFL season with 15 tackles (eight solo).

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy collected his ninth sack this season and made two solo tackles in the Ravens’ 17-10 loss to the Steelers on Saturday. He finished with 30 tackles (15 solo) and nine sacks in 14 games with the Ravens this season.

.@KVN_03 gets the sack and forced fumble @B_Washington96 recovers❗



Tune in on ABC/ESPN! pic.twitter.com/viDlaaIuO6 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 6, 2024

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

With the top seed in the NFC wrapped up, Warner sat out for the first time this season. The Pro Bowl linebacker led the 49ers this season with 132 tackles (82 solo), while adding 2.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 11 passes defended.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

Williams got into the end zone for the first time this season vs. the Falcons. A year after scoring a record 17 rushing TDs and topping 1,000 yards for the first time in his pro career, Williams posted 306 rushing yards on 106 carries (2.9 yards per carry) — all career-lows — while adding a career-low 62 receiving yards on 18 receptions (3.4 yards per reception).

Take it away Jamaal 😏#Saints | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/L8vZjocAzQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

The former BYU and Corner Canyon High School QB was placed on injured reserve Saturday. He saw action in 12 games in his third NFL season, completing 221 of 368 passes for 2,271 yards and eight touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also gained 211 yards on 36 rushing attempts (5.9 yards per carry) but lost seven fumbles and was sacked a career-high 46 times for -340 yards.

Injured reserve

Brady Christensen, OL, Carolina Panthers

Dax Milne, WR, Washington Commanders

Practice squads

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).