Puka Nacua tops 100 yards again, nears 2 rookie receiving records

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rookie receiver Puka Nacua is nearing a pair of records and the Los Angeles Rams are headed to the NFC playoffs.

The former BYU and Orem High School star finished with five catches for 118 yards — including an 80-yard reception — as the Rams clinched a playoff spot Sunday with a 26-25 victory over the New York Giants.

It was the seventh 100-yard receiving game this season for Nacua, who also gained 19 yards on two rushing attempts — including a 15-yard run — for Los Angeles (9-7).

Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) and Justin Jefferson (2020) are the only other players in the Super Bowl era with seven 100-yard receiving games as a rookie.

With 101 catches, 1,445 receiving yards and one game left in the regular season, Nacua is just four receptions shy of breaking the NFL single-season record for rookies set by the Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle (104) in 2021. He also needs 29 yards to pass Bill Groman (1,473) for the most yards receiving in a single season by a rookie in Rams history.

Nacua, a fifth-round pick (177th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, currently is tied with with Anquan Boldin (2003) for the second most receptions by a rookie in NFL history.

Here’s how pro Cougars fared in Week 17:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier gained 88 total yards — including a 75-yard touchdown reception — in the Falcons’ 37-17 loss to the Bears. The former BYU running back finished with 13 yards on five rushing attempts and had the lone reception for his first receiving touchdown and his fifth TD in all this season.

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star is expected to be active vs. the Vikings on Sunday night.

Chris Brooks, RB, Miami Dolphins

Brooks saw game action for the third time this season, gaining 12 yards on four carries in the Dolphins’ 56-19 loss to the Ravens.

Michael Davis, CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Davis made six tackles (five solo) in the Chargers’ 16-9 loss to the Broncos.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star played as the Colts improved to 9-7 and kept their AFC playoff hopes alive with a 23-20 victory over the Raiders.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Maple Mountain High School star started at QB as the Vikings hosted the Packers on Sunday night.

Jaren Hall's daughter is cheering on her dad in Minnesota.💜



📺: @NBC & @Peacock pic.twitter.com/LI5IJPTrOh — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 1, 2024

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Hill made two catches for 30 yards — including a 22-yard touchdown reception — in the Saints’ 23-13 victory over the Buccaneers. He also completed 1 of 2 passes for 11 yards and gained 1 yard on two rushing attempts as New Orleans improved to 8-8 and pulled into a tie with Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki made a career-high 16 tackles (11 solo) and added a pass defended in the Browns’ 37-20 victory over the Jets on Thursday night.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The BYU and Granger High School alumnus is expected to play vs. the Packers on Sunday night.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy got his eighth sack of the season in the Ravens’ rout of the Dolphins.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner made six tackles (two solo) as the 49ers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 27-10 victory over the Commanders.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

Williams posted season-highs of 58 rushing yards and 19 carries while adding four receptions for 13 yards vs. the Buccaneers.

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

The former BYU and Corner Canyon High School QB was inactive and remained in the NFL’s concussion protocol Thursday night vs. the Browns.

Injured reserve

Brady Christensen, OL, Carolina Panthers

Dax Milne, WR, Washington Commanders

Practice squads

