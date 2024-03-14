Report: Former Southern Utah star Miles Killebrew staying with Steelers

CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — All-Pro special teamer Miles Killebrew is staying with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former Southern Utah star has agreed to a two-year, $6.5 million deal following his All-Pro and Pro Bowl season with the Steelers in 2023, according to ESPN.

Killebrew, 30, has blocked three punts since signing with the Steelers in 2021, which is tied for the most by any team — not just players — since that time. The special teams star also has four blocked punts in his eight-year NFL career.

Killebrew made 26 tackles (20 solo) last season while playing mainly on special teams. He blocked a punt against the Baltimore Ravens that went out of the end zone for a safety in a 17-10 Pittsburgh victory on Oct. 8.

Killebrew played at SUU from 2012 and 2015 and finished his collegiate career with 356 tackles (210 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three interceptions, seven passes defended and two defensive touchdowns.

The defensive back was an All-Big Sky Conference First Team selection in 2015, Second Team in 2014 and honorable mention in 2012 and 2013.