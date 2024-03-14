Report: Former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner joining Commanders

LOGAN, Utah, March 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner is saying goodbye to Seattle for a second time and heading to the nation’s capital for his 13th NFL season.

The former Utah State star and six-time All-Pro has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million — including $6 million in guarantees — with the Washington Commanders, the NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Wagner, 33, spent 11 of his first 12 NFL seasons in Seattle and leaves as the Seahawks’ all-time leading tackler.

After spending the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams, Wagner returned to the team that selected him in the second round (47th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft and led the league with a career-high 183 tackles (77 solo) last season.

The future Hall of Famer also had 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in his encore with the Seahawks, earning him a ninth trip to the Pro Bowl. He was part of the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” defense that won the Super Bowl following the 2013 season.

Wagner, who played at Utah State from 2008 to 2011, was a three-time All-Western Athletic Conference First-Team selection and the WAC’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 and 2011. He totaled 445 tackles, 4.5 sacks and four interceptions during his college career.