Report: Jazz trading Rudy Gay to Hawks for Utah-born John Collins

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — On the same day the Utah Jazz introduced their three first-round picks from the 2023 NBA Draft, a Utah-born former first-rounder was linked to the team via trade.

The Jazz are acquiring forward John Collins from the Hawks in a deal that would send forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick to the Hawks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The soonest the trade can be made official is July 6.

Collins, 25, was born in Layton while his mother was stationed at Hill Air Force Base, which makes the trade a homecoming of sorts.

Collins, the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, averaged 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting better than 55% in six seasons with the Hawks. Last season, he averaged 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

The deal is seen as a cost-cutting move for the Hawks, as Collins is owed $78 million over the next three seasons, according to ESPN. Gay exercised his $6.4 million player option for next season as part of the trade.

Also Monday, new Jazzmen Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh met with members of the media in Salt Lake City.

“All three have good character,” Jazz general manager Justin Zanik said. “All of these guys have things you can’t teach. All three of the guys can shoot. … They have different bodies, but all three have athleticism.”

Zanik characterized the draft as a success, with the Jazz selecting Hendricks at No. 9, George at No. 16 and Sensabaugh at No. 28.

“We got two guys who were ranked in our top 10, and we were debating which one to take at No. 9,” he said. “And then, at 28, we got a guy who was in our top 18.”