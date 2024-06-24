Report: Jewelry stolen from home of Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say $170,000 in jewelry was taken from the Los Angeles-area home of NBA guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who spent the past two seasons with the Utah Jazz.

Cameras captured a thief entering Horton-Tucker’s property last week by jumping over a back fence and later leaving from a side yard of the home, TMZ Sports reported Sunday.

No one was home at the time of the theft, which was discovered by a house sitter and reported to police, according to TMZ.

No arrests have been made, according to the report.

The Jazz acquired Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers for guard Patrick Beverley, who never played in Utah but was part of the deal that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Horton-Tucker averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game for Utah last season. He’s now a free agent.

The five-year pro was selected by the Orlando Magic in the second round (No. 46 overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft before being dealt to the Lakers for a 2020 second-round pick and cash considerations.

Horton-Tucker spent his first three seasons in L.A. and won an NBA title with the Lakers in 2020 before being traded to Utah.