Reports: Former Weber State star Damian Lillard wants out of Portland

OGDEN, Utah, July 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — “Dame Time” may be coming to an end in Portland, Oregon.

Former Weber State star Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the Trail Blazers after 11 seasons, according to media reports Saturday.

ESPN confirmed the seven-time NBA All-Star’s intentions with Blazers general manager Joe Cronin, who said Lillard “notified us today he wants out and he’d prefer to play someplace else.”

“What has not changed for us is that we’re committed to winning, and we are going to do what’s best for the team in pursuit of that goal,” Cronin said.

The Miami Heat, L.A. Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers have expressed in exploring trades for Lillard, with Miami being his preferred destination, according to ESPN.

ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: Portland G Damian Lillard has requested a trade and the franchise is expected to work to accommodate him. pic.twitter.com/Qhrdj70sFX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Lillard has spent his entire NBA career with the Blazers, who made him the No. 6 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He led Portland to a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2018-19, but the Blazers have missed the playoffs the past two seasons.

Lillard was named to the 2022-23 All-NBA Third Team after averaging a career-best 32.2 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range. His stellar season included a 71-point performance against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 26, though he played just 58 games due to injury.

Turning 33 on July 15 and entering his 12th NBA season, Lillard has said he’s not interested in being part of a rebuild, and he was waiting to see what the team did in free agency to determine his future in Portland.

The Blazers signaled the beginning of a youth movement by selecting guard Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Lillard was a two-time Big Sky Conference MVP (2009-10 and 2011-12) before foregoing his senior season at Weber State to become the No. 6 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

The Oakland, California, native is the Wildcats’ all-time leader in 3-pointers made with 246. He’s also second in WSU history in career scoring with 1,934 points.

Lillard paid tribute to his alma mater last season on All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City by wearing a custom Weber State jersey during his winning performance in the 3-point Contest.