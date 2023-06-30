Reports: Jordan Clarkson, Talen Horton-Tucker opt to stay in Utah; Jazz also bring back Kelly Olynyk

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three players whose futures with the Utah Jazz had been in question are expected to return next season.

Guards Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker both plan to opt in to the final year of their respective contracts and return to the Jazz, according to media reports. In addition, Utah is expected to bring back center Kelly Olynyk by guaranteeing his $12.2 million deal.

Clarkson’s return is the most surprising of the three, as many NBA insiders expected the 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year to test the free-agent market this summer.

The Deseret News first reported Clarkson’s decision to opt in to the final year of his contract that will pay him $14.2 million next season.

Clarkson, 31, averaged a career-highs of 20.8 points and 4.4 assists per game for the Jazz in 2022-23.

Horton-Tucker, 22, opted into the final year of his contract that will pay him $11 million next season, according to ESPN. He averaged 10.7 points and 3.8 assists per game for Utah last season.

Olynyk, 32, also will return to Utah next season now that the Jazz have fully guaranteed his $12.2 million contract, according to HoopsHype.

The 6-11 center/foward averaged 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting nearly 50% from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range for the Jazz last season.