Review finds Utah gymnastics coach fostered fear but didn’t violate rules

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Some University of Utah gymnasts experienced “an increased fear of failure” to retain their athletic scholarships under head coach Tom Farden, but his actions were not considered “severe, pervasive or egregious,” according to an outside review of the program.

The university released results and recommendations Thursday from a Husch Blackwell investigation into the gymnastics program commissioned June 20 following allegations of verbal and emotional abuse against Farden.

With the exception of one statement he allegedly made to a student-athlete, “we did not find sufficient evidence that Coach Farden violated SafeSport Code, the Athletics’ Well Being Policy or NCAA rules,” the law firm’s report concludes. “Nevertheless, there is a perception among some student-athletes that Coach Farden dismisses or ignores lower performing student-athletes.”

The statement in question, confirmed by Farden, was “a derogatory comment to a student-athlete that if she was not at the university she would be a ‘nobody working at a gas station’ in her hometown,” the report says.

“We find this comment was personally degrading and, although isolated, violates the Athletics’ Well Being Policy which prohibits the use of degrading language.”

The review included 45 interviews with current and former Red Rocks, their parents, coaches, and Athletics Department administrators and staff members.

“While the findings of the independent review by Husch Blackwell concluded that Coach Farden’s actions were not ‘severe, pervasive or egregious’ by the objective standards of the SafeSport or NCAA policies, we still consider the experiences reported by members of the program over recent years with great care, compassion and sensitivity,” Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan said.

Harlan noted “there were a handful of instances in which Coach Farden should have demonstrated greater compassion and self-control, and better professionalism.”

The report included other degrading comments Farden allegedly made to student-athletes that also would have been violations but could not be corroborated.

“I met with Coach Farden this week to express my disappointment and to share with him my expectations moving forward,” Harland said, noting that he and Deputy Athletics Director Charmelle Green would be “even more vigilant in monitoring his conduct and his coaching methods, and he will be held to a higher standard moving forward.”

“I remain confident in Coach Farden’s ability to continue to lead our gymnastics program and to maintain an environment that helps our student-athletes reach their greatest athletic potential while supporting their health, safety and well-being,” he said. “The Department of Athletics will continue to support our gymnastics program, including our student-athletes and coaches, in their efforts to maintain an elite program that consistently pursues excellence.”

The department also plans to implement the five recommendations in the report, university officials said.

Creating and managing a performance improvement plan for Farden, including training in appropriate communication with student-athletes.

Continuing to support the role of the student-athlete advocate, including regular monitoring of team practices and competitions.

Working to communicate and involve parents in the gymnastics program, while still adhering to university expectations for student-athletes.

Ensuring that all prospective and enrolled student-athletes understand the terms of their athletics scholarships; and considering whether to replace the current gymnastics scholarship formula.

Assigning Athletics Department leaders to attend more gymnastics practices and conduct regular, documented meetings.

“I want to thank all of our current and former student-athletes, coaches and staff members who participated in the reviews, and especially the young women who first came forward with concerns,” Harlan said. “We must continue to foster a culture in Utah Athletics in which student-athletes have the confidence, the ability and the systems to report concerns.”

The full Husch Blackwell report can be read here.

Farden, now in his ninth season as head coach, has led the Red Rocks to four consecutive Pac-12 Conference regular-season titles, three straight Pac-12 Championships, three NCAA Regional titles and a third-place finish at the past three NCAA Championships.

Farden has been at Utah since 2011, when he was hired as an assistant coach. He served as co-head coach with Megan Marsden from 2016-19 and was promoted to head coach in 2020 following Marsden’s retirement.

In January 2022, Farden signed a contract extension to remain head coach at Utah through June 2026.