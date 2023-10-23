Rookie receiver Puka Nacua resumes record-setting season, tops 700 yards

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Los Angeles Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua resumed his record-setting ways Sunday, topping 700 receiving yards in his first seven games with an eight-catch, 154-yard performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former BYU and Orem High School star has 752 receiving yards so far this season, joining Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase (754 yards) as the only players in NFL history with 700+ yards through their first seven games.

Nacua also leads all NFL receivers in receptions with 58, which is a record for a rookie through seven games.

He’s gone over the 100-yard mark four times this season, including a career-high 163 yards in Week 4. Nacua also bounced back from season-lows of four catches and 26 yards in Week 6.

The rookie receiver’s stellar showing Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, included an acrobatic 32-yard reception along the sideline that helped set up a touchdown and two-point conversion to give Los Angeles a 17-10 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Rams were outscored 14-0 after that and lost 24-17 to fall to 3-4, including 1-3 at home.

Here’s a look at how pro Cougars fared in Week 7:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier gained 112 yards — 59 rushing on 21 carries and 53 receiving on three catches — as the Falcons improved to 4-3 with a 16-13 victory over the Buccaneers.

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star was inactive for the Packers’ 19-17 loss to the Broncos.

Michael Davis, CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Davis made four tackles (three solo) — including a tackle for a loss — in the Chargers’ 31-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star played in the Colts’ 39-38 home loss to the Browns.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Maple Mountain High School QB is expected to be active when the Vikings (2-4) host the 49ers (5-1) on Monday night.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Hill scored his first touchdown of the season on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter of the Saints’ 31-24 home loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night. He carried the ball five times for 18 yards and added four catches for 50 yards as New Orleans fell to 3-4.

Puka Nacua, WR, L.A. Rams

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki was inactive with a hamstring injury as the Browns improved to 4-2.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The BYU and Granger High School alumnus is expected to play Monday night vs. San Francisco.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy had his best game since joining the Ravens, finishing with five tackles (two solo) — including two sacks — as Baltimore blew out the Detroit Lions 38-6.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner is expected to start at middle linebacker when the 49ers (5-1) face the Vikings (2-4) on Monday night.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

Williams finished with 14 yards on five carries vs. Jacksonville in his first action since injuring his hamstring in Week 2.

Zach Wilson, QB, N.Y. Jets

The Jets (3-3) had a bye in Week 7, giving the former BYU and Corner Canyon QB the weekend off.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).