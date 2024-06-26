SEG renovating Utah Olympic Oval to create temporary NHL practice site

KEARNS, Utah, June 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Smith Entertainment Group announced plans Wednesday to partner with the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation to renovate the Utah Olympic Oval and create a practice site for the Utah Hockey Club‘s inaugural NHL season.

SEG, which owns the new Utah NHL franchise, is contributing “several million dollars in capital investment” to renovate 17,400 square feet at the Kearns facility “to develop a cutting-edge practice site” for the team, company officials said.

The renovations already are underway and include:

Converting one of the ice sheets at the facility from Olympic size to meet NHL regulations.

Building an NHL locker room and training/treatment facilities.

Adding offices for Utah Hockey Club coaches and staff.

The upgraded Utah Olympic Oval will become the team’s headquarters for its inaugural NHL season, as well as create lasting benefits for youth and Olympic athletes who train at the oval, according to SEG.

The Utah Hockey Club plans to move to its permanent, state-of-the-art practice and training facility at The Shops at South Town in Sandy upon its completion, according to SEG.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation so our players and staff have a world-class practice facility at the Olympic Oval facility for our first season,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club. “This partnership not only allows us to establish a strong foundation for our new franchise but also showcases our commitment to supporting the local hockey community and fostering the growth and success of winter sports in Utah.”

The Utah Hockey Club will make its debut in the 2024-25 NHL season. SEG officials say the enhanced facility at the Utah Olympic Oval “will play a critical role in providing top-notch training and preparation for the team.”

The 275,000-square-foot Utah Olympic Oval was built in 2001 in advance of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. The venue spans 5 acres and features Utah’s only 400-meter speedskating oval, along with two international-size ice sheets.

The Utah Olympic Oval is the home of US Speedskating and is the world’s highest-elevation indoor oval at 4,675 feet above sea level, according to the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation.

During the 2002 Games, the Utah Olympic Oval drew more than 53,000 spectators who witnessed athletes break 10 Olympic records. Known as the “Fastest Ice on Earth,” the venue boasts 12 speedskating world records.

The Utah Olympic Oval also partners with Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center for community recreation programs.

“Welcoming Utah Hockey Club to the Utah Olympic Oval is yet another shining example of how our Olympic legacy efforts are helping to train athletes of all ability levels, from youth beginners to world-class athletes,” said Colin Hilton, president and CEO of the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation. “We look forward to partnering with Utah Hockey Club in creating a comprehensive training home for the players and staff.”