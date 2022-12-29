Soccer legend Pele dies at 82

Dec. 29 (UPI) — Brazilian soccer icon Pele has died after battling cancer, his family announced Thursday on social media. He was 82.

“Everything we are is thanks to you,” Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, wrote on Instagram. “We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, widely known as Pele, died at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The hospital said last week that his cancer had progressed and continued to impact his kidney and heart function.

Pele underwent colon tumor removal surgery in 2021, which led to a colon cancer diagnosis.

He was admitted to the hospital Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection, and was re-evaluated for the chemotherapy treatment. Pele also dealt with COVID-19 while hospitalized.

The three-time World Cup champion scored 12 times in 14 career appearances at the tournament. He scored nearly 1,300 goals over his professional career.