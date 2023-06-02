Steve Wojciechowski joins Salt Lake City Stars as new head coach

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski is joining the Salt Lake City Stars as head coach, the team announced Friday.

Wojciechowski, 46, takes over as coach of the Utah Jazz G League affiliate for Scott Morrison, who is expected to join Jazz coach Will Hardy’s staff.

Wojciechowski spent seven seasons as head coach at Marquette, guiding the Golden Eagles to two NCAA Tournament appearances and one trip to the NIT. He was fired following a 13-14 season and ninth-place finish in the Big East Conference in 2020-21.

Wojciechowski was a former All-American at Duke who played and later spent 15 seasons as an assistant coach for Mike Krzyzewski. He also was an assistant coach for USA Basketball’s AmeriCup team in 2022.

The Stars finished 20-13 last season and were eliminated by the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the first round of the NBA G League Playoffs.