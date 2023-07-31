U.S. cyclist Magnus White dies at age 17

July 31 (UPI) — Seventeen-year-old American cyclist Magnus White died over the weekend in a training accident in Boulder, Colo., USA Cycling said.

Magnus, who was in final preparations for next month’s Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships, was struck by a car and died Saturday in his hometown, the national sporting body said Sunday.

“He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community,” it said in a statement.

Colorado Highway Patrol told the New York Post that White was riding on the shoulder of a highway when he was struck from behind by a Toyota Matrix being driven by a 23-year-old woman.

White was transported to a local hospital where he died, the tabloid reported.

The teenager, who has previously represented the United States in cyclocross racing, was about to embark on his mountain bike career having earned a spot on Team USA’s Mountain Bike World Championships team.

The Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships are to commence Aug. 10 in Glasgow, Scotland.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time,” USA Cycling said.