University of Utah wins third straight Pac-12 Gymnastics Championship

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah continued its dominance in Pac-12 Conference gymnastics Saturday with its third consecutive team title.

The Red Rocks finished with a 197.925 score to win the 2023 Pac-12 Gymnastics Championship at the Maverik Center. UCLA placed second at 197.850, California was third at 197.825 and Oregon State was fourth at 197.200.

Utah advances to the NCAA Regionals on Wednesday, March 29, through Sunday, April 2, in either Los Angeles, Denver, Oklahoma or Pittsburgh. Participants and matchups will be set at 10 a.m. MDT Monday.

In the Pac-12 championships, Utah’s Abby Brenner won the vault title with a meet-high 9.925.

Yes Brenner!! Abby scores a season high 9.925 with this beauty!

Maile O’Keefe finished second in the all-around with a 39.675 and tied for third overall on beam and floor.