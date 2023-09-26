Utah Jazz celebrate 50th season with throwback uniform, new court design

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz unveiled a throwback jersey and new court design Monday as part of its 50th season celebration.

Events and celebrations are planned throughout the 2023-24 NBA season to celebrate 50 years of Jazz basketball.

“From New Orleans to Salt Lake City, the Jazz legacy has been built by storied on court performances, larger-than-life personalities, and incredible fans locally and around the world who continue to cheer us on game after game, decade after decade,” Utah Jazz President Jim Olson said in a news release.

“We are excited to immerse the community in countless celebrations of both the talented Jazzmen, coaches and leaders who’ve led our organization over the past 50 years and those who are actively contributing to what will be our legacy for the next 50 years,” Olson said.

The celebrations got underway Monday as the team revealed its 2023-24 Nike Classic Edition uniforms and Classic Edition court, both of which symbolize the early days of Jazz basketball.

The 50th season court incorporates elements from courts at the Salt Palace and Delta Center in the 1980s and 1990s, team officials said. It prominently features the team’s original purple color with green and gold trim around the perimeter. The Jazz’s 50th season logo is displayed at center court.

This season’s Nike Classic Edition uniform is a throwback to the team’s debut season in New Orleans in 1974-75. It’s also considered one of the Jazz’s most iconic uniforms, as it was worn by Hall of Famer “Pistol” Pete Maravich. The white Jazz logo on the new uniform is an exact replica from the original jersey, team officials said.

The Jazz will debut their Classic Edition uniforms and court at the season-opener vs. the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 25 at the Delta Center. The uniform also became available for presale Monday.

Other Jazz 50th season events planned include:

Decade nights : Starting with the 1970s, these events will feature alumni appearances and themed programming that incorporates Jazz basketball history and the influence of pop culture from that decade. Single-game tickets for Decade Nights are available for purchase.

: Starting with the 1970s, these events will feature alumni appearances and themed programming that incorporates Jazz basketball history and the influence of pop culture from that decade. Single-game tickets for Decade Nights are available for purchase. Documentary : A documentary from Heart and Hustle explores the Jazz’s history and goes behind closed doors for an exclusive look at the organization in present day. The first of five teasers is expected to air in November, with the long-form film premiering in spring 2024.

: A documentary from Heart and Hustle explores the Jazz’s history and goes behind closed doors for an exclusive look at the organization in present day. The first of five teasers is expected to air in November, with the long-form film premiering in spring 2024. Podcast : “The Note: The History of the Utah Jazz” is a limited-series podcast that will feature exclusive conversations with sports and basketball legends including John Stockton, Doris Burke and Dan Patrick. The monthly series debuts the week of Oct. 23 via the Utah Jazz Podcast Network.

: “The Note: The History of the Utah Jazz” is a limited-series podcast that will feature exclusive conversations with sports and basketball legends including John Stockton, Doris Burke and Dan Patrick. The monthly series debuts the week of Oct. 23 via the Utah Jazz Podcast Network. Community service : The Jazz and Delta are reconstructing and updating the 20-year-old basketball court at Liberty Park. The court is expected to open in late October and become a year-round resource for youth, families, community members and visitors. The area also will include a new perimeter fence, seating area and gathering space.

: The Jazz and Delta are reconstructing and updating the 20-year-old basketball court at Liberty Park. The court is expected to open in late October and become a year-round resource for youth, families, community members and visitors. The area also will include a new perimeter fence, seating area and gathering space. Free basketball clinics : The Jazz will also host 10 free basketball clinics for youth from historically underserved communities. About 50 youth ages 7-15 will be invited to participate in each clinic at either Zions Bank Basketball Campus or the training facility of the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s NBA G League affiliate.

: The Jazz will also host 10 free basketball clinics for youth from historically underserved communities. About 50 youth ages 7-15 will be invited to participate in each clinic at either Zions Bank Basketball Campus or the training facility of the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s NBA G League affiliate. Apparel and memorabilia: Jazz fans will be able to bring home several keepsakes, including the 2023-24 Classic Edition uniform, 50th-themed apparel and limited-edition artwork.

For more information about the Jazz’s 50th season celebration, visit utahjazz.com/50seasons.