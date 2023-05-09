Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler named to NBA All-Rookie First Team

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It was an impressive rookie season for “The Sheriff.”

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, a finalist for NBA Rookie of the Year, was named to the 2022-23 All-Rookie First Team on Monday, the league announced.

Kessler, 21, seized his opportunity to shine after moving into the starting lineup Jan. 10 with Kelly Olynyk sidelined with an ankle injury. The 7-footer ended up starting 40 games for the Jazz, averaging 11.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in those games.

“It’s cool to have that recognition,” Kessler said of his All-Rookie First Team selection. “Honestly, I thought it was possible because I knew what I could do. … I just didn’t know if the opportunities would be given. I’m lucky to have my teammates and the staff, I wouldn’t be able to do anything without them.”

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin, Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams joined Kessler on the All-Rookie First Team. Banchero, the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year, was the lone unanimous first-team selection.

The All-Rookie Second Team features Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan.

Kessler’s rookie season also included a 20-point, 21-rebound performance Jan. 16 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team that traded him to Utah. The Newnan, Georgia, native also won Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors in February and earned an invitation to the Rising Stars game on NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

“The physical tools that he has allowed him to have an opportunity to be successful,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “He showed so much growth on both ends of the floor. I think defense probably comes natural to Walker in a lot of ways, but his ability to learn the offense on the fly was tremendous.”

Kessler became the first rookie in 25 years with at least four games of seven or more blocks, trailing former San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan, who had five in 1998. He’s also the first Jazz rookie ever to record a 30-point, 10-rebound game after scoring a career-high 31 points and grabbing 11 rebounds March 25 against the Sacramento Kings.

In all games he played during his rookie season, Kessler averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Kessler was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. His draft rights later were acquired by Minnesota, which then traded him to Utah in the deal for Rudy Gobert.

Kessler played two seasons in college, first at North Carolina and then at Auburn. During his final collegiate season with the Tigers, he averaged 11.4 points on 60.8% shooting, 8.1 rebounds and an NCAA-leading 4.6 blocks per game. He was named to the 2021-22 All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team, while also earning 2021-22 SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.