Utah Jazz invite fans to celebrate ’24 NBA Draft with party at Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz invite fans to celebrate the 2024 NBA Draft with a free party Wednesday evening at the Delta Center.

The Jazz have two picks (Nos. 10 and 29) in the first round of the draft, which gets underway 6 p.m. MDT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on ABC and ESPN. The draft will be broadcast live on the scoreboard at center court.

Fans also will be treated to team interviews from Jazz executives and personnel, as well as draft night giveaways, a live DJ, and appearances by the Jazz Bear and Zyia Active Jazz Dancers.

On the Delta Center concourse, fans can enjoy family-friendly games and activities, face painters, photo ops and concession stands. The Utah Jazz Team Store also will be open.

Those attending the Delta Center party are asked to use the northeast entrance near the J-Note statue and marquee. Parking at Park Place directly across from the arena’s main entrance will be free.

Doors for the draft night party open at 5 p.m., and the event will end at the conclusion of the first round.

The Jazz also will broadcast a draft night special on Jazz+ and its YouTube channel, featuring real-time reactions from team executives as they make their picks from the Zions Bank Basketball Campus, as well as interviews with players Utah selects in the first round.

The livestream begins at 6 p.m., hosted by former Jazzman Thurl Bailey and fellow Jazz broadcasters Craig Bolerjack and Mike Smith, with special appearances from radio play-by-play voice David Locke, and Jazz analysts Tim LaComb and Nayo Campell.

Unlike previous seasons, the 2024 NBA Draft’s first and second rounds are being held on separate days, Wednesday and Thursday.

Utah also has the No. 32 pick overall pick Thursday’s second round, which begins at 2 p.m. from ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.