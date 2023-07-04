Utah Jazz sign former Michigan State star Joey Hauser to two-way contract

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz signed former Michigan State star Joey Hauser to a two-way contract Monday, team officials announced.

Hauser, a 6-foot-9 forward, averaged 14.4 points while shooting 48.4% from the field and 46.1% from 3-point range last season for the Spartans. He also averaged 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while starting all 34 games for MSU in 2022-23.

The two-way contract allows Hauser also to suit up with the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s G League affiliate.

Hauser finished his collegiate career at Michigan State after two seasons at Marquette. The Green Bay, Wisconsin, native played in 131 games between the two universities, averaging 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Hauser was selected to the Big East Conference All-Freshman Team following his freshman season in 2018-19.