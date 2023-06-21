Utah Jazz to host NBA Draft party, offer insider access via livestream

SALT LAKE CITY, June 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The 2023 NBA Draft is expected to be eventful for the Utah Jazz, and fans locally and nationally are invited to join in the festivities.

The Jazz will host a draft night party 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Delta Center, with free JDawgs and Coca-Cola products for the first 10,000 fans to arrive. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the arena’s no-bag policy will be in effect.

ESPN’s live coverage of the NBA Draft will be shown on the scoreboard screen during the draft party, which also will feature a live DJ and appearances by the Jazz Bear and Jazz Dancers.

The Jazz also will offer livestream programming at utahjazz.com, featuring insider access into the team’s draft room and never-before-seen interviews with players and front office executives.

The in-person draft night party will last through the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, which concludes about 9 p.m. Utah has the ninth, 16th and 28th selections in the first round.

The Utah Jazz Team Store and limited food and beverage vendors will be open during the draft night party, and giveaways are planned for fans at the Delta Center and those watching the livestream.

Team officials say the livestream will include real-time reactions from the Jazz’s front office as they make their picks from the Zions Bank Basketball Campus. Fans tuning in will hear exclusive interviews with team owner Ryan Smith, CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge, General Manager Justin Zanik, Vice President of Basketball Strategy Bart Taylor, and head coach Will Hardy.

A live feed from the 2023 NBA Draft in Brooklyn, New York, will allow fans to hear from draft picks shortly after their selection.

In addition, the team will share video of Jazz players Walker Kessler, Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton speaking about their draft night experiences and the excitement they felt when being selected.