Utah State hires Montana State’s Danny Sprinkle as new men’s basketball coach

LOGAN, Utah, April 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Montana State men’s basketball coach Danny Sprinkle is leaving his alma mater to become the new head coach at Utah State.

Sprinkle, who guided the Big Sky Conference champion Bobcats to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances the past two seasons, is scheduled to be introduced as the Aggies’ new coach at a press conference Monday at USU’s Wayne Estes Center.

“We are thrilled to announce Danny Sprinkle as Utah State’s new men’s basketball head coach,” USU’s interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee said in a news release Friday.

“Danny checked all the boxes we were looking for as he is driven, energetic and motivated. He is also an excellent coach and proven recruiter. His skill set aligns perfectly with our mission of developing outstanding student-athletes on and off the basketball court, competing for conference championships and advancing to postseason play,” Bovee said.

Sprinkle, 46, spent four years as head coach at Montana State, posting a record of 81-43 (.681) in his only collegiate head coaching role. He previously spent 19 years as an assistant coach at Montana State, Cal State Northridge, Cal State Fullerton.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to be a part of Utah State basketball and the unbelievable tradition created by all the former players and coaches,” Sprinkle said. “I want to thank President [Noelle] Cockett and Jerry Bovee for their belief in me. As for the Spectrum, it is one of the best home-court atmospheres in the country, and I can’t wait to work with The HURD and get that place rocking.”

Sprinkle replaces Ryan Odom, who left Utah State on March 29 after just two seasons to become head coach at Virginia Commonwealth.

Last season, Sprinkle led Montana State to a 25-10 overall record and a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Bobcats went 27-8 in 2021-22, posting the most wins in school history since 1929. Sprinkle was selected as Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year following the 2021-22 season.

The Helena, Montana, native played at Montana State in 1996-1999, winning Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 1996 and earning all-conference honors three times. He left the Bobcats as the program’s single-season and career 3-point leader and remains the eighth-leading scorer in school history.

Sprinkle becomes the 21st head men’s basketball coach in USU history.

Monday’s introductory press conference begins at noon and is open to the public, with free parking available in lots north of the Estes Center.