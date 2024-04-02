Utah State hires veteran assistant to lead women’s basketball program

LOGAN, Utah, April 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State has hired veteran assistant coach Wesley Brooks to lead its women’s basketball program.

Brooks brings two decades of college basketball experience to Logan, most recently serving as an assistant for three seasons at Ohio State. He perviously worked as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Michigan, Utah, North Texas, Texas Southern and Robert Morris, and as a graduate assistant at West Virginia.

“I am excited and look forward to establishing a program that Aggie nation can be proud of,” he said. “Our goal is to win championships.”

USU has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Tuesday to introduce Brooks and new men’s basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun.

Brooks replaces Kayla Ard, who was unceremoniously fired March 10 immediately after the Aggies’ 85-49 loss to Boise State in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas.

“Wesley is a great developer of people, not only as high-preforming student-athletes, All-Americans and professionals, but as young women in society,” said USU Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabau, who announced the hiring Monday. “Under his leadership, we look forward to advancing the trajectory of women’s basketball at Utah State University.”

Working under head coach Kevin McGuff, Brooks helped the Buckeyes to a pair of Big Ten regular-season titles and three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the Sweet 16 in 2022, the Elite Eight in 2023 and the second round in 2024.

“I’m extremely excited for Wes and his family,” McGuff said. “He is a high-character person who will make a positive impact on the student-athletes at Utah State. His high-energy approach will have the Aggies competing for Mountain West championships in the near future.”

Ohio State compiled a 79-21 (.790) overall record with a 42-12 (.778) mark in Big Ten play during his time in Columbus.

Prior to serving as an assistant at Ohio State, Brooks spent four seasons at Michigan (2018-21) and helped the Wolverines to three consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament. He also spent two seasons at Utah (2015-17), helping guide the Utes to a pair of postseason appearances in the WNIT.

The Richmond, Virginia, native graduated from West Virginia in 2004 and got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant in 2005-06.