Utah wins 4th consecutive Pac-12 gymnastics title in conference finale

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah won its fourth consecutive Pac-12 women’s gymnastics title in the storied conference’s final championship meet.

It was the first four-peat for the Red Rocks, who scored a 198 to win the 2024 Pac-12 women’s gymnastics championship Saturday night at the Maverik Center.

Utah fell short of the regular-season title this season but now has won seven of the past 10 conference championship meets. The Red Rocks also tied UCLA (1987-1990) for the most consecutive women’s gymnastics titles in Pac-12 history.

UCLA finished second Saturday (197.875), followed by Cal (197.325) and Oregon State (196.775).

Maile O’Keefe won the beam title with a perfect 10, setting a school record with her 15th perfect score in her five seasons at Utah. The Las Vegas native is a five-time Pac-12 champion, previously winning the all-around, bars, beam and floor titles in 2021.

Utah’s Grace McCallum scored 9.9 or above in every event on her way to scoring a 39.675 and tying for second place in the all-around. It was the second consecutive meet the junior from Isanti, Minnesota, has hit 9.9 or better in each event in the all-around competition.

Adding to the Red Rocks’ overall total on vault was Jaedyn Rucker (9.950), a Mesa, Arizona, native now in her fifth year at Utah; and Camie Winger (9.925), a freshman from Orem’s Timpanogos High School.

UCLA’s Selena Harris won the all-around, bars and vault titles, tying a 21-year-old Pac-12 record held by fellow Bruin Kate Richardson with her 39.825 all-around total.

Olympic gold medalist and Oregon State junior Jade Carey had a perfect 10 to earn the floor title.

The 2024 NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for Monday on NCAA.com, with the Red Rocks and other Pac-12 gymnastics teams awaiting their fate for NCAA Regionals.

Utah is leaving the Pac-12 and will compete in the Big 12 Conference along with the Arizona and Arizona State gymnastics programs beginning next season.

UCLA and Washington are headed to the Big Ten, while Cal and Stanford are set to join the Atlantic Coast Conference.