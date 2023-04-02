Utah wins regional title, advances to 47th straight NCAA Gymnastics Championship

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah is headed to a record 47th consecutive NCAA Gymnastics Championship after winning the Los Angeles Regional on Saturday night.

Utah’s winning performance included a perfect 10 from Jaedyn Rucker on vault, helping the Red Rocks to a final score of 198.050 to defeat NCAA Regional host UCLA (197.925), Missouri (197.600) and Washington (195.650) at Pauley Pavilion.

Fifth-seeded Utah and No. 4 UCLA advance to the NCAA Gymnastics Championship on Thursday, April 13, in Fort Worth, Texas. The Red Rocks will join top-seeded Oklahoma and No. 9 Kentucky in the semifinals. NCAA Regionals continue Sunday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Denver, Colorado, to round out the field.

Utah, which won its third consecutive NCAA Regional title and 34th in the program’s history, is the only school in the nation to compete at every NCAA Gymnastics Championship.

Rucker’s 10.0 on vault was her third this season, moving her into a tie with Kristen Kenoyer (1993) for Utah’s single-season record for perfect 10s on vault. The senior from Mesa, Arizona, is the first Utah vaulter to post a perfect 10 at an NCAA postseason event.