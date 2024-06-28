Utah’s Branden Carlson signs 2-way deal with Toronto, joining Jakob Poeltl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Toronto Raptors are collecting former University of Utah centers.

Branden Carlson signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday.

The 7-footer joins former Utes center Jakob Poeltl, an eight-year pro who was traded from San Antonio to Toronto in 2022-23, rejoining the team that drafted him No. 9 overall in 2016.

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue my basketball career with the Toronto Raptors organization,” said Carlson, a South Jordan native and former Bingham High School star. “I’ve been blessed with a great support system my entire life. Thank you to my parents, family and of course my wife, Maddy.

“I am forever grateful and indebted for the devotion and sacrifices they all made for me to get where I am today. I want to thank all the coaches throughout my career. I am here today living out my dream because of your dedication to your craft. I would also like to thank the University of Utah for the opportunity, the coaching staffs and my teammates for an experience of a lifetime. As always, GO UTES!”

Carlson had the best season of his five-year collegiate career in 2023-24, leading the Utes in points (17), rebounds (6.6) and blocked shots (1.5) per game.

He was a three-time All-Pac-12 Conference honoree, two-time AP All-Pac-12 selection, two-time NABC All-District pick, three-time All-Pac-12 Player of the Week and the 2023 Utah State of Sports Male Collegiate Athlete of the Year.

Carlson finished his collegiate career with 1,892 points, 842 rebounds, 170 assists and 241 blocks while shooting a career .513 from the floor and .354 from 3-point range.

“Branden has worked so hard to get to the next level and his work ethic was evident of that each and every day,” Utah coach Craig Smith said. “He is the embodiment of a Runnin’ Ute and will have left as one of the greats to have represented the University of Utah. We couldn’t be more proud and excited to follow his professional journey. The Raptors are getting a special player!”

Carlson left Utah as the program’s all-time leader in blocks (241) and games played (146), and his 1,892 career points rank fifth in school history. He also finished his career in the top 10 at Utah in three other statistical categories: fourth in field goals made (733), fourth in defensive rebounds (618) and eighth in offensive rebounds (224).

He also left his mark on the Pac-12, becoming the only player in the history of the “Conference of Champions” with at least 1,800 points, 800 rebounds, 150 assists and 200 blocks. His 1,892 career points ranks 28th all-time in the Pac-12, while his 241 career blocks are the fifth most in conference history.