Utes find very little luck in Las Vegas, struggle to score in loss to Wildcats

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah didn’t have much luck Saturday in Las Vegas.

Utah managed just 211 yards of offense and turned the ball over three times in a 14-7 loss to Northwestern in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The Utes lost for the third time in their final four games to finish the season 8-5.

Wildcats quarterback Ben Bryant completed 22 of 34 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner midway through the fourth quarter as Northwestern (8-5) ended the season on a four-game winning streak.

Quarterback Bryson Barnes started for the Utes despite entering the transfer portal and expecting to play elsewhere next season. His final outing for the Utes was a struggle: 8 of 13 passing for just 55 yards and two interceptions, while taking five sacks.

“[It’s] tough to win a football game scoring seven points,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said after the game. “Our defense was pretty good, kept us in the game. This is not the players’ fault. We as coaches have to get them better prepared.”

Despite the offensive struggles, Utah was able to hang around by limiting Northwestern to 290 yards (225 passing, 65 rushing).

And … @utah_football's D comes up with the goal line stand, keeping Northwestern out of the end zone on 4th down!#LVBowl | #Vegas | #BowlSeason | #GoCats pic.twitter.com/3AXL4wIAAo — SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (@LasVegasBowl) December 24, 2023

Utes linebacker Lavani Damuni matched his career-high with 12 tackles, while cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn added a career-best eight tackles — including 1.5 tackles for a loss.

Junior running back Micah Bernard scored the Utes’ only touchdown on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 7-7. Bernard, making his first appearance since Utah’s season-opener, finished with 31 yards on nine rushing attempts and another 24 yards on three receptions.

Fellow running back Ja’Quinden Jackson led the Utes on the ground with 55 yards on eight carries, and Jaylon Glover added 49 yards on 16 carries.

The Utes will hope to rebound next season with starting quarterback Cam Rising expected to return after missing the entire 2023 campaign with a knee injury.

Utah joins the Big 12 Conference next season.