Utes safety Cole Bishop announces plans to enter 2024 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Saying he “lived a dream” by playing college football in Utah, Utes safety Cole Bishop shared his plans Friday to chase another one.

Bishop, a three-time Pac-12 All-Conference safety at the University of Utah, plans to forego his senior season and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Over the last three years, I’ve lived a dream I never though was in the cards. I was able to play college football in Utah,” he said in a social media post.

“Growing up in Georgia, playing college football in Utah wasn’t what I expected to do. Looking back, I couldn’t be happier that I chose to come here. The University of Utah took me in with open arms and treated me like family from the first time I stepped foot on campus. The memories I built at Utah are everlasting.”

Bishop, a native of Peachtree City, Georgia, played in 35 games over three seasons with the Utes, starting in 29 of them.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound safety was named to the College Football Network All-America Second Team and the Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team for his play this season.

Bishop leads Utah’s secondary with 60 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks. He also has two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and three pass breakups this season.

ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Bishop ranked as the seventh-best safety available in the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27 in Detroit.

In his written farewell Friday, Bishop specifically addressed Utes fans, his coaches and teammates.

“Coach [Morgan] Scalley, from the first day, you’ve taken me under your wing and have been instrumental in my development and success as a football player and as a man.

“To my teammates, going to battle with you is something I’ll always remember. The bonds we created on and off the field are something that I’ll always value as we embark on our journey of life.

“To the MUSS, y’all are the greatest. Playing in front of you at each home game was game changing. You brought so much energy each week and there’s nothing like it.

“As I begin my journey to fulfill my dream of playing in the NFL, I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches and fans for their support during my time at Utah.

“As always … Go Utes,” he wrote.

https://x.com/Cole_bishop_8/status/1733168969979478421?s=20