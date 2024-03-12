WAC honors Southern Utah, Utah Tech, Utah Valley freshmen

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Three rising college basketball stars in Utah have been selected to the Western Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team.

Utah Tech point guard Aric Demings, Utah Valley forward Osiris Grady and Southern Utah point guard Braden Housley were recognized Monday in a vote of the conference’s head coaches.

Demings started in 25 of 30 games this season for the Trailblazers, averaging 7.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. The Desoto, Texas, native shot 38.5% from the floor, including 34.3% from 3-point range.

Utah Tech ended the season 11-20 overall and 7-13 in WAC play to finish ninth in the conference standings.

Grady played in 31 games and made five starts for Utah Valley this season, averaging 4.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14.7 minutes a game. The Las Vegas native is shooting 54.1% from the field.

Grady and the Wolverines (16-15 overall, 11-9 WAC) earned the No. 5 seed and a first-round matchup with No. 8 seed California Baptist at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas.

Housley, a redshirt freshman from Lehi, led Southern Utah in minutes played (34.7) per game and averaged 10.8 points while shooting 37.7% from the floor. The former Skyridge High School star also averaged 3.6 assists per game — ranking sixth in the WAC.

“I am very happy for Braden,” Thunderbirds coach Rob Jeter said. “He came into this season and was asked to be the starter, and he really handled it well. He did everything to the best of his ability, and I can’t wait to see how much better he is going to get.”

SUU ended the season 10-21 overall and 5-15 in WAC play.

Tyon Grant-Foster earned WAC Player of the Year honors after leading Grand Canyon to a 27-4 overall record, including 17-3 in WAC play. The Antelopes are the No. 1 seed in the WAC tournament.

2023-24 Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball awards

Player of the Year: Tyon Grant-Foster, Grand Canyon

Defensive Player of the Year: KiAndre Gaddy, Tarleton State

Freshman of the Year: Makaih Williams, UT Arlington

Sixth Player of the Year: Phillip Russell, UT Arlington

Coach of the Year: Joseph Jones, Tarleton State

First Team

Tyon Grant-Foster, G/F, Grand Canyon

Gabe McGlothan, F, Grand Canyon

Cameron Tyson, G, Seattle U

Jakorie Smith, F, Tarleton State

DaJuan Gordon, G, UT Arlington

Second Team

Ali Abdou Dibba, Abilene Christian

Dominique Daniels Jr., California Baptist

Ray Harrison, Grand Canyon

Alex Schumacher, Seattle U

Shemar Wilson, UT Arlington

All-Defensive Team

Collin Moore, Grand Canyon

KiAndre Gaddy, Tarleton State

Emmanuel Innocenti, Tarleton State

DaJuan Gordon, UT Arlington

Shemar Wilson, UT Arlington

All-Freshman Team