Warner’s 49ers edge Love’s Packers as former BYU, USU stars square off

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Fred Warner said it took “everything” and “everyone” for the San Francisco 49ers to survive a scare from the Green Bay Packers.

“We feel exhausted,” the former BYU linebacker said after the 49ers’ 24-21 playoff victory Saturday night in Santa Clara, California. “That took everything. It took everyone. We knew it’d be a close game. That’s a heck of a team. They gave us everything. This is the playoffs. We knew we had to find a way to win, no matter what.”

Warner finished the game with seven tackles (six solo) and one tackle for a loss for the 49ers, who will host either the Detroit Lions or Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Championship game next weekend at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers trailed much of the game before Christian McCaffrey capped a game-winning drive with his second touchdown with 1:07 remaining.

The Packers’ hopes of a last-minute comeback ended with a rare mistake from quarterback Jordan Love, who was picked off while making an ill-advised throw back across the field while on the run.

It was the second INT of the night for the former Utah State QB, who had been sensational in the second half of the season and in Green Bay’s wild-card win in Dallas.

Love completed 21 of 24 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

“It’s tough, very tough,” he said after the game. “We had an opportunity to win that game and didn’t capitalize on it. [It’s a] tough way to end the season.”

Love told reporters he regretted the final throw, saying he “forced it across the middle late.”

“It’s a mortal sin and it cost us,” he said, then quickly accepting the setback as a learning experience. “That’s an area right there I’ll look at to grow from and be better in the future.”

Bo Melton keeps his feet in and puts the Packers ahead!



📺: #GBvsSF on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/yDUx5ZutVa pic.twitter.com/eRqNHKC37G — NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024

Here’s how players with Utah ties fared in Saturday’s divisional playoff games:

Utah

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

The former Utah QB was active for the Ravens’ 34-10 victory over the Texans.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams finished with two solo tackles and one pass defended vs. the Texans.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky punted four times — averaging 44.8 yards per punt and landing two inside the 20-yard line — vs. the Packers.

BYU

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star was active vs. the 49ers.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy made one solo tackle vs. the Texans.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Read about the All-Pro linebacker’s performance in the story above.

Utah State

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Read about the former USU QB’s season-ending showing in the story above.

Utah high schools

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham High School standout finished with five catches for 43 yards — including a 21-yard reception — vs. the Ravens.

