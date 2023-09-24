WSU completes Stewart Stadium upgrades in time for Big Sky opener

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Stewart Stadium got all dressed up for Weber State‘s Big Sky Conference opener Saturday night.

University officials and Wildcats fans celebrated the completion of renovations to the stadium’s east-side stands with a ribbon-cutting prior to the top 10 matchup between No. 8 WSU and No. 3 Montana State.

Once the game kicked off, Bobcats fans did most of the celebrating as MSU rolled to a 40-0 victory.

The east stands were one of the oldest remaining structures on campus and underwent a complete rebuild designed to improve fans’ game-day experience, WSU Athletics officials said.

A new turf field and track also were installed at Stewart Stadium, which now has a reduced seating capacity of 13,441.

The renovated hillside stands are split into two levels, with a walkway and concourse in between that includes areas for concessions.

The new field design features WSU’s Wildcat head logo at midfield, with purple end zones featuring “Wildcats” in gray lettering. The new track surrounding the field is gray with purple exchange zones.

The new turf was in place but the east-side stands were closed for Weber State’s 35-10 season-opening victory over Central Washington on Aug. 31. A pair of road games allowed crews to complete the work in time for the Wildcats’ return to Stewart Stadium on Saturday night.

The west-side stands were built in 1996, and a new press box and sky suites were added in 2001.

Stewart Stadium has been the home of Weber State football and track and field since the 1950s, then on the campus of Weber Junior College. It was one of the first structures on the campus, with minimal seating on the hillside east of the field.