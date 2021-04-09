Driver killed in T-bone collision in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah, April 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a collision on U.S. 89 in Kane County Thursday evening.

The collision happened at about 7:15 p.m. on near milepost 25, a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety says.

“A Ford F350 and a Honda passenger car were traveling opposite directions,” it says. “Preliminary investigations indicated that the Honda was traveling southbound and lost control in a bend in the roadway.

“The Honda crossed the center line and impacted the northbound Ford F350. The Honda was impacted in a T-Bone fashion by the front of the Ford F350. The sole occupant of the Honda sustained fatal injuries.”

The two occupants of the F350 were transported to the Kane County Hospital by ambulance and were shortly after released with minor injuries, the statement says, adding alcohol impairment is suspected with the deceased driver of the Honda.