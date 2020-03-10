Man fatally injured in auto-pedestrian accident in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 42-year-old man was fatally injured early Sunday morning when he was struck by a vehicle near 700 East and 100 South.

“It happened about 2 a.m. Sunday. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, and he was in a dark part of the road,” St. George Police Public Information Officer Tiffany Atkin told Gephardt Daily. “The driver just didn’t see him.”

Atkin said witnesses told the investigating officers that the vehicle had a green light and wasn’t speeding.

The injured man was transported in extremely critical condition to the hospital, where he later passed away.

