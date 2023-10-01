Police: Crime spree from St. George to Nevada ends with man’s death

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday night after threatening a St. George homeowner with a gun during an attempted break-in, carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint and fleeing officers into Nevada, police said.

The crime spree began about 6:04 p.m., when a St. George resident noticed a suspicious vehicle near Nelson Circle and Bloomington Drive, St. George police said in a news release.

“The male driver exited the vehicle and attempted to break into a nearby residence when he was confronted by the homeowner. The suspect threatened the homeowner with a weapon before leaving in a vehicle that had been stolen out of Spanish Fork,” the release says.

A witness called 911 and provided a description of the vehicle and its license number, police said. An officer in the area located the vehicle on Interstate 15 about 2 miles from the Arizona border.

Washington County sheriff‘s deputies joined in the pursuit, which crossed into Arizona and then Nevada.

The man then carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint at the CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite, Nevada, and drove across the resort’s golf course while fleeing police.

“Ultimately, the pursuit turned into a foot pursuit where officers were able to contain and stop the suspect’s movements in a desert area,” Mesquite police said in a news release.

Officers heard gunfire and found the man dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

No other injuries were reported.