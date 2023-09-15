St. George police seek help locating man, woman wanted in trailer theft

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have shared photos obtained of a broad-daylight theft in requesting the public’s help making an arrest.

“St. George Police detectives are seeking public assistance to help identify this male and female wanted in a trailer theft from 929 W Sunset Blvd. on August 13, 2023 between 3 and 5 pm,” according to a departmental press release posted just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

The pair were last seen driving a black or dark green colored Jeep Liberty.

“Any information please contact Detective McInnes at 435-627-4354. Thank you.”

Anyone with information is asked to reference incident 23P021356.