St. George police seek witnesses in crash involving working ambulance

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking witnesses to a crash involving an ambulance struck while driving lights-and-siren to an emergency call.

“Officer Hendrix is asking for witnesses to the crash involving a Gold Cross ambulance going code (lights & sirens) at Riverside and Mall Dr. yesterday,” the St. George Police Department said online Tuesday evening.

“It was around 5 p.m. We know there were tons of people that witnessed it, but only one person provided a statement.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was closer to the intersection or preferably someone going eastbound or northbound who was a witness, or someone has dash cam video of it.”

Witnesses can provide information via email at [email protected] or by calling dispatch at 435-627-4300.

“Please reference incident number 23P02851.”