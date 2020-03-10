Teen seriously injured in St. George dirt bike crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A teen was transported to the hospital in extremely serious condition after he was thrown from his dirt bike Saturday evening.

Officer Tiffany Atkin, public information officer for the St. George Police Department, said the 17-year-old boy was riding in the Boulder Springs area when the dirt bike hit a curb.

“He was knocked off the bike and hit some boulder-size rocks and shrubbery,” Atkin told Gephardt Daily.

No information was available on the youth’s condition Monday night, but Officer Atkin said she believes he was taken to the intensive care unit for treatment of his injuries.

