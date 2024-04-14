1 dead, 10 injured after Chicago shooting

April 14 (UPI) — A mass shooting Saturday night in Chicago left one girl dead and 10 people wounded, according to police.

Officers said they responded at 9:18 p.m. CDT to a Shotspotter alert in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood and found multiple victims with gunshot wounds at the scene.

A witness told police they saw a black sedan pull up in the area, and an unknown person started shooting into the crowd before fleeing.

Chicago Police Area One Deputy Chief Don Jerome said the shooting was targeted and likely gang-related.

“The offenders’ actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unacceptable in our city,” Jerome said.

Police said an 8-year-old girl was killed. Two boys ages 1 and 8 were in critical condition. A 9-year-old-boy suffered a minor injury.

Seven adults also were injured, according to police. The victims were at a family gathering when the shooting took place.

Alderman Stephanie Coleman, who represents Chicago’s 16th Ward, expressed her condolences to the families of the victims in a statement Sunday.

“The Back of the Yards community is united in our grief, prayers, and collective mindset that we must continue to stand firm against these senseless acts of physical force,” the statement read.

“Violence is a citywide issue that continues to falsely characterize the true essence and intrinsic nature of our neighborhoods. This tragedy has left us all heartbroken and distressed.”

Police said they believe two people committed the shooting. Area One detectives are investigating the incident. No one has yet been taken into custody.