1 dead, 12 missing after landslide, heavy rains on Italy’s Ischia island

Nov. 26 (UPI) — At least one person died and a dozen more are missing Saturday after heavy rains on the Italian island of Ischia triggered a landslide that caused widespread damage, officials said.

While Infrastructure Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini reported eight deaths, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said “at the moment there are no confirmed deaths, there are some difficulties in the rescue operations because the weather conditions are still challenging.”

Officials later confirmed that one woman has been found dead under the mud while rescue organizers in the Naples region, which includes Ischia Island, reported that at least 12 people are missing.

On Thursday two people were killed in the neighboring Campania region. One died after being being swept into the sea and another died after being struck by lightning on the beach.