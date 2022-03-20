1 dead, 24 injured in shooting at Arkansas car show

March 20 (UPI) — One person was killed and 24 others were injured in a shooting at a car show in southeastern Arkansas, police said Sunday.

“One suspect is in custody and a search is continuing today for others who may have been firing into the crowd of people shortly after 7 p.m. yesterday,” Arkansas State Police said in a statement.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler told USA Today that some of the injured victims, which included an unknown number of young children, were taken to the hospital.

The shooting took place at a car show in Dumas, Ark., known as “NeighborHOOD PicNIC,” NBC News reported. Dumas isabout 87 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The events’ organizers, a nonprofit called the Hoodnic Foundation, said they were “heartbroken and in shock at what took place during tonight’s car show.”

Wallace McGehee, the group’s director said he saw the shooting begin and worked to move children to safety.

“Getting down, trying to get kids out the way, that was the main issue for all of us,” he said.

The event, which includes a parade and other activities each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, is in its 16th year.

“We apologize for all of this … This has never happened with us at our event ever,” McGehee said. “For something like this to happen, it’s a tragedy.”