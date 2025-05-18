1 dead, 5 injured by ‘intentional’ Palm Springs, Calif., car explosion

May 17 (UPI) — A car explosion killed one and injured five in Palm Springs, Calif., Saturday morning during what local police are calling an “intentional act.”

The explosion happened in a parking lot at 1199 N. Indian Canyon about 11 a.m. and damaged several buildings, Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills said in a Facebook post.

“The blast appears to be an intentional act of violence,” Mills said. “The blast field extends for blocks with several buildings damaged – some severely.”

Mills said the “incident appears to be isolated,” and FBI investigators are on the scene. The identity of the deceased person is unknown.

The FBI’s Los Angeles field office confirmed it is investigating the explosion.

“FBI assets being deployed include investigators, bomb technicians and an evidence response team,” the FBI Los Angeles said in a post on X.

Several medical facilities are located within and near the blast area, including the Desert Regional Medical Center, NBC News reported.

Some windows were damaged at the medical center in a medical office building that was facing the explosion, hospital spokesman Rich Ramhoff told the Desert Sun.

Although it is open and fully operational, access is limited due to the police response.

Hospital officials ask visitors to stay away until full access is restored on local streets.

An American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic is located near where the car was parked when it exploded, but none of its employees were injured.

ARC officials said no damage occurred to the eggs, embryos and reproductive materials at the fertility clinic.

“We are heavily conducting a complete safety inspection and have confirmed that our operations and sensitive medical areas were not impacted by the blast,” ARC officials said in a Facebook post.

The fertility clinic will be open and fully operational on Monday morning with staff available to address any concerns its clients might have.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the explosion, his press office said in a social media post.

The state is working with the FBI and local police to support the response to the car explosion.