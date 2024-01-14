1 dies after being hit outside disabled vehicle on I-15 in Weber County

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Jan. 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One person died Friday night after being hit while outside their disabled vehicle on Interstate 15 in Weber County.

A disabled Honda Civic was in the median of I-15 near Pleasant View about 10:30 p.m. when the driver of a gold Mercedes stopped to assist, the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

About 10:35 p.m., the driver of a northbound Hyundai Elantra lost control of the vehicle and crashed into both vehicles, according to DPS.

The second crash pushed the Civic into the driver, who had gotten out of the disabled vehicle and ended up being thrown over a concrete barrier in the median, the release says.

The driver of the Civic sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to an area hospital, where they later died, according to DPS. Their identity was not immediately released.

