12-year-old driver taken into custody after fleeing police on I-15

SANDY, Utah, March 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 12-year-old driver was taken into police custody after fleeing police on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake and Davis counties Thursday night.

Troopers responded at 11:37 p.m. to reports of a reckless driver on southbound I-15 near 2300 North, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

The Honda Civic was spotted near 3300 South without its headlights on and drifting in and out of the HOV lane, Roden said.

A trooper attempted a traffic stop near 3500 South, but the driver did not stop, according to UHP.

Troopers began pursing the Civic near 4500 South, with the fleeing driver traveling between 40 mph and 70 mph, Roden said.

UHP set up spike strips near 9400 South, though it’s unclear whether the action was successful, he said.

With traffic slowed and the fleeing vehicle’s speeds dropping to about 40 mph, troopers performed a successful PIT maneuver and brought the Civic to stop at 10400 South.

“The driver was taken into custody and found out to be a 12-year-old female that had taken the car without her mom knowing. She was later transported home,” Roden said.

Potential charges will be screened through the juvenile court, he said.