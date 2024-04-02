12-year-old student killed, 2 injured in Finland school shooting

April 2 (UPI) — A student was killed and two others were injured Tuesday in a primary school shooting in Finland.

The three students, all aged 12, were shot when one of their classmates opened fire with a handgun just after the start of class at the Viertola School in Vantaa, about 11 miles northeast of downtown Helsinki, Finland Police said in a news bulletin.

“One shooting victim died at the scene. Two people were seriously injured in the shooting and are in the hospital. The victims are 12-year-old school students,” police said.

The suspect had fled when police arrived at the Jokiranta campus just after 9 a.m. local time and locked down the school but was arrested without a struggle an hour later in a nearby suburb.

