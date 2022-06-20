15-year-old killed, three injured in shooting at ‘unpermitted’ Washington, D.C., event

The officer was shot in a lower extremity and was recovering at a local hospital, Contee said, adding the two other people suffering from gunshot wounds were listed as stable. None of the victims were identified.

The cause of the shooting was unclear, but it followed a secondary incident that caused people to scatter, authorities said.

Contee explained officers do not know what caused people to scatter but that several were trampled as they fled the scene, with police shutting the event down deeming it unsafe.

Shortly after, the shooting erupted, he said, adding no officer fired their weapon and there was no exchange of gunfire.

Several firearms were also confiscated during the event, including from one of the victims, he said.