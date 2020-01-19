18-year-old dies in Farmington Canyon avalanche while snowmobiling with his father

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A young man died in an avalanche in Farmington Canyon on Saturday while he was snowmobiling with his father.

Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was called out at about 1:44 p.m. to find the 18-year-old, who was buried in the canyon avalanche.

According to the DCSO, it took about a half-hour for rescuers to find the young man and dig him out. He was immediately flown to the hospital.

The young man’s father and SAR volunteers made it out of the canyon safely.

The sheriff’s office later tweeted that the teen did not survive the incident. Officials are not releasing his name at this time out of respect for the family. The full statement appears below.

The sheriff’s office also tweeted, “We are incredibly grateful to every person and agency who assisted with the rescue and lifesaving efforts” and listed SAR, University of Utah AirMed and Hospital, Utah Department of Public Safety, and bystanders who also helped.

