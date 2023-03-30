2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

March 30 (UPI) — Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed Wednesday night during a routine training mission in Kentucky, resulting in an unknown number of casualties military, officials said.

The HH-60 assault aircraft with the 101st Airborne Division crashed at around 10 p.m. in Trigg County, located near Kentucky’s southern border with Tennessee, U.S. Army Fort Campbell said in a brief statement.

The 101st Airborne Division, which is located at Fort Campbell, confirmed in a statement early Thursday that the crash resulted in “several causalities.”

“Right now our focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved,” it said.

Though little is known about the crash, Gov. Andy Beshear had earlier warned that “fatalities are expected.”

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell,” Beshear tweeted. “Please pray for all those affected.”

State police, Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and local officials were responding to the scene, he said.

This is a developing story.