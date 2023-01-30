2 crashes involving 44 vehicles kills 1 on snow covered I-80 in Wyoming

RAWLINS, Wyoming, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person died and several others were injured in two crashes involving 44 vehicles Saturday that has closed a section of Interstate 80 in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol and Uinta County officials say the first of two crashes involving multiple vehicles occurred at 1:30 p.m. on westbound I-80 near mile marker 266. A second crash was reported at mile marker 261, which led to I-80 being closed in both directions between Rawlins and Laramie, officials said.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, the freeway was estimated to remain closed another 17 to 19 hours while crews clear vehicles and debris, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Photos posted on social media by the Wyoming Highway Patrol show several semitrailers involved in the crashes in snowy conditions.

“Non-injured occupants of vehicles involved in the crash have been transported to the Albany County Fairgrounds,” the post states.